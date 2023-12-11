Man arrested on suspicion of homicide after priest dies following stabbing, break-in

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. — Authorities have arrested a man in Washington County, Nebraska, on suspicion of homicide following the stabbing death of a priest on Sunday.

Kierre L. Williams, 43, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday night.

Early Sunday morning, around 5:05 a.m. local time, law enforcement responded to a 911 call about an attempted break-in at St. John's Catholic Church rectory in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.

After responding to the scene, authorities found the suspect and the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, who was suffering from injuries sustained in an assault.

After being transported to a local hospital, Gutgsell later died from his injuries, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Washington County Correctional, authorities said earlier in the day.

It wasn't immediately clear if Williams had retained an attorney.

