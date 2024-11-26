Man arrested after alleged Florida golf course murder: Police

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly killing a man on a Florida golf course with his own golf clubs on Monday in what police said appeared to be a "random act of violence."

Junior Boucher, 36, faces first-degree murder charges for the death of the man, identified by police as 65-year-old Brian Hiltebeitel, at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

A witness said he heard the victim yelling "he's trying to kill me" while running away from Boucher, who was allegedly brandishing a golf club, according to a Palm Beach Gardens Police Department affidavit.

Boucher allegedly began beating Hiltebeitel with the golf club, striking him in the head, and then chased him toward a pond on the golf course's first hole, according to police.

He allegedly continued beating Hiltebeitel in the pond, and while in the water, "jumped on top of Hiltebeitel and appeared to be choking him," the police report stated.

After Hiltebeitel was no longer moving, Boucher allegedly struck him several more times in the head, police said in the affidavit, then got out of the water and "stripped his clothes off."

Officers pulled Hiltebeitel out of the pond, where he was observed with "multiple deep lacerations to the back of his head and on his person."

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Dominick Pape said Boucher was taken into custody "after a short foot pursuit," and was found "unclothed." According to the affidavit, Boucher attempted to flee from police and was arrested "only after the use of an electronic control weapon."

Pape said police are not currently aware of any connection between the suspect and victim, and are still working to determine a motive.

"At this time, it does not appear that Boucher had any legitimate purpose for being at the golf course. This appears to be a random act of violence where Boucher used the victims' golf clubs as weapons and viciously attacked the victim, ultimately killing him," Pape said.

About an hour before the incident, police said Boucher's family reported him missing.

Boucher has an extensive criminal history, including arrests on drug charges and domestic battery.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.