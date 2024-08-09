Make or break ADPs: 6 players that need to have career years | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

To conclude 'rankings week' on the pod we have Yahoo Fantasy's newest member Tera Roberts join Matt Harmon to identify six make or break ADPs in 2024. Harmon and Roberts discuss six players that need to have career years to justify their current ADPs. The two specifically highlight a trio of 3rd year WRs that have major exceptions in 2204 despite rough seasons in 2023:

(2:50) - Make or break ADPs: Who needs to have a career year to justify their ADP?

(6:20) - Raiders RB Zamir White

(17:30) - Falcons WR Drake London

(27:30) - Jets WR Garrett Wilson

(35:00) - Saints WR Chris Olave

(44:25) - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

(50:00) - Patriots RB Isiah Pacheco

(54:00) - Keys to winning: Identify a 3rd year breakout WR

