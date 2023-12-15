Major storm targets East Coast ahead of holiday travel rush

NEW YORK — The entire East Coast will soon feel the impact of a dangerous storm that's set to bring heavy rain and strong winds ahead of the holiday travel rush.

Up to 8 inches of rain is possible in Florida on Saturday. Residents should be prepared for flooding, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

By Sunday, the heavy rain and strong winds will reach Georgia and the Carolinas. Some coastal flooding is possible with onshore winds.

Sunday night into Monday, the heavy rain and strong winds will push into the Northeast.

Two to four inches of rain could fall over a short period of time, so flooding will be possible from Virginia to New England, including major cities like Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston.

