Madden movie image gives fans first look at Nicolas Cage as John Madden, Christian Bale as Al Davis

Nicolas Cage is playing legendary Las Vegas Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster John Madden in a movie. That's about all the tease you need to know it's going to be worth watching, right?

Well, prepare to get even more excited after Amazon MGM Studios released its first image of Cage as Madden. The image also features Christian Bale as former Raiders owner Al Davis. It's quite the sight.

Your first-look at Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis on set of the upcoming film, Madden. Production is currently underway.



The film follows Madden’s remarkable journey—from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating… pic.twitter.com/jmmF4uy8LR — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 14, 2025

The film, which is being directed by David O. Russell, will chronicle Madden's life, from his Super Bowl winning year with the Oakland Raiders to his involvement in the video-game franchise that bears his name. John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn and Sienna Miller will also star in the film, which is titled "Madden." The movie does not have a release date yet.

The movie should have more than enough to cover. Madden led quite an interesting life. He coached the Raiders for 10 seasons, putting up a .759 winning percentage. He won one Super Bowl with the team, but retired early due to health-related concerns brought on by coaching. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Shortly after his coaching career, Madden became a broadcaster. He developed into one of the most iconic voices in the sport until he retired in 2009.

During his broadcasting journey, Madden decided to lend his voice — and expertise — to video games. John Madden Football released in 1988 and has since grown into one of the biggest franchises in gaming. Madden regularly sells millions of copies each year. Madden continued to be involved with the franchise after his retirement from the broadcast booth in 2009. The game still bears his name.

Given Madden's contributions to the game, and his outsized personality, portraying him in a movie is no easy task. Cage, who won an Academy Award for "Leaving Las Vegas" should be more than up to the challenge.