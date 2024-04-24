Luka makes Clippers look old, Suns are in big trouble & a funeral for Lakers | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by longtime NBA analyst Tom Haberstroh to break down everything that's going on in the NBA Playoffs.

Vince was at last night’s Dallas Mavericks win over the Los Angeles Clippers, so the guys start by talking about how Luka Doncic made James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and even Paul George look like old players that were past their prime. How is it going to look when the series moves to Dallas for game 3?

The Phoenix Suns are down 0-2 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and facing a grim reality of what their offseason might look like with no way to pivot out of this roster and nothing but disappointment coming from this season. If they end up losing in 4 or 5 games, Vinnie and Tom agree that it might be time to talk about another Kevin Durant trade (maybe back to OKC?)

The Indiana Pacers were the first road team to win in the NBA Playoffs this year, and they did it by speeding up their offense and running the Milwaukee Bucks to death. The Bucks are hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo can return quickly and be the solution to their defensive (and offensive) issues.

Vinnie tells Tom that he’s wearing all black to tomorrow night’s Nuggets-Lakers game 3 in Los Angeles because he’s viewing it as a funeral for their championship chances. Tom has an incredible stat about Nikola Jokic that goes a long way towards explaining exactly why the Lakers can’t seem to beat the Denver Nuggets.

Vinnie has lost hope for the Miami Heat stealing a game from the Boston Celtics in that 1st round matchup, but Tom hasn’t! He explains why the Miami defense is set to do much better in game 2 than they did in game 1.

The New Orleans Pelicans gave the Oklahoma City Thunder all they could handle in game 1, proving the theory that the Pelicans are at their best when either Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram is not in the lineup. What happens when Zion returns? And do the Pelicans need to trade one of them in the offseason?

Finally, Producer John asks Vince and Tom to list off their 5 best NBA rookie seasons of all time just to find out if either of them would include Victor Wembanyama.

