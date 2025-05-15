A look at the status of US executions in 2025

Fifteen men have died by court-ordered execution so far this year in the U.S., and 12 other people are scheduled to be put to death in eight states during the remainder of 2025.

Glen Rogers is set to die by lethal injection in Florida on Thursday, followed by scheduled executions in Texas and Indiana on May 20 and Tennessee on May 22, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Other states with scheduled executions this year are Alabama, Mississippi, Ohio, and Oklahoma, though Ohio's governor has been routinely postponing the actions as their dates near.

So far this year, executions have been carried out in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

The most recent U.S. execution took place May 1, when Jeffrey Hutchinson, 62, died by lethal injection in Florida for the 1998 shotgun slayings of his girlfriend and her three young children.

A look at the executions scheduled for the rest of the year, by state:

Florida

Rogers, 62, was convicted in the 1995 stabbing death of Tina Marie Cribbs near Tampa. Rogers, who has said he killed many people around the country, was also sentenced to death in California for another woman’s murder.

Anthony Wainwright, 54, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on June 10 for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Carmen Gayheart in 1994. Gayheart was abducted from a grocery store parking lot in Lake City, Florida.

Texas

Matthew Johnson's execution is set for Tuesday.

In 2012, Johnson walked into a gas station with a plastic bottle filled with bleach and continued behind the sales counter where a woman was working. He took cigarettes, lighters and cash before pouring the bleach on her and setting her on fire and walking out. The worker died later at a hospital as a result of her injuries.

Indiana

Benjamin Ritchie is scheduled to be executed Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Beech Grove Police Officer Bill Toney in September 2000. According to court records, Ritchie jumped out of a stolen van after a police pursuit. Toney was chasing him when Ritchie turned and shot him four times.

A jury convicted Ritchie of murder and other offenses in 2002. Ritchie has unsuccessfully challenged the convictions at the state and federal level. His latest motion asked permission to raise arguments that his attorney was ineffective because the lawyer failed to investigate whether Ritchie suffered from fetal alcohol spectrum disorders as well as childhood lead exposure.

Tennessee

Tennessee's Supreme Court has set execution dates for three inmates this year.

Oscar Smith, 75, is scheduled to be executed May 22. Smith was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife and her teenage sons at their Nashville home in 1989.

Smith was within minutes of being executed in 2022 when Gov. Bill Lee issued a sudden reprieve. Smith's attorney had requested the results of required purity and potency tests for the lethal injection drugs that were to be used on him. It turned out a test was never done.

An independent review later found that none of the drugs prepared for the seven inmates executed in Tennessee since 2018 had been fully tested.

The Tennessee Department of Correction issued a new execution protocol in late December that will utilize the single drug pentobarbital.

Byron Black, 69, is scheduled to be executed on Aug. 5. Black was convicted in 1989 of three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Angela Clay, and her two daughters.

Harold Nichols, 64, is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 11. Nichols was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County.

Alabama

Gregory Hunt, 65, is scheduled to die by nitrogen gas on June 10 for the 1988 beating death of Karen Lane. She was found dead in an apartment in Cordova that she shared with another woman. Hunt had been dating Lane for about one month before her death, according to court records.

Alabama last year became the first state to carry out an execution with nitrogen gas. Nitrogen has now been used in five executions — four in Alabama and one in Louisiana. The method involves using a gas mask to force a person to breathe pure nitrogen gas, depriving them of the oxygen needed to stay alive.

Oklahoma

John Fitzgerald Hanson, 61, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on June 12.

An Oklahoma board has denied clemency for Hanson, who was convicted of killing a Tulsa woman in 1999.

Hanson was transferred to Oklahoma custody in March by federal officials following through on President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order to more actively support the death penalty.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate is set to be executed on June 25.

Richard Gerald Jordan, 78, was sentenced to death in 1976 for kidnapping and killing a woman. Jordan has filed multiple death sentence appeals, the most recent of which was denied in October.

Mississippi Supreme Court records show Jordan kidnapped Edwina Marter and shot her to death in a forest in Harrison County. He then called her husband, falsely claimed she was safe and asked for $25,000.

Mississippi law allows death sentences to be carried out using lethal injection, nitrogen gas, electrocution or firing squad.

Ohio

Ohio has two executions set for later this year, with Timothy Coleman scheduled to die on Oct. 30 and Kareem Jackson scheduled to be executed on Dec. 10.

However, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has been routinely postponing the actions as their dates approach. He did so in February, when he postponed into 2028 three executions scheduled for June, July and August of this year. DeWine has said publicly that he does not anticipate any further executions will happen on his watch as governor, which runs through 2026.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.