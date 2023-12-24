Lions beat Vikings to clinch playoff berth, first divisional title in 30 years

Finally, the Detroit Lions have won the NFC North.

The Lions locked up their first divisional title in 30 years on Sunday afternoon when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The win officially sends the Lions into the playoffs, something the franchise hadn’t seen since the 2016 season, and marks their first divisional title since the 1993 season. The NFC North wasn’t created until 2002 — it was the NFC Central the last time the Lions won — and Lions quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t even born until 1994.

The Lions kicked things off on Sunday with a perfect opening drive. David Montgomery capped a long 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run to give them the lead early, which marked the first time in the last nine games that the Vikings had allowed a touchdown at all in the first quarter.

The Vikings responded with a touchdown of their own to tie things back up after Ty Chandler ran in a 2-yard score. Then, after a 37-yard field goal from Michael Badgley, Kerby Joseph intercepted a bad ball from Nick Mullens deep. That set up a quick 14-yard Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown just a few plays later. Just like that, the Lions were up by 10.

Mullens, however, redeemed himself around halftime. He led the Vikings on a quick 79 second drive and hit Justin Jefferson for a perfect 26-yard touchdown right before the break to keep them in it.

The Vikings then scored again right out of halftime after Mullens found K.J. Osborn for a 6-yard touchdown. Suddenly, the Vikings had their first lead of the game.

That, however, was very shortlived. The Lions scored on the next drive when Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 1-yard touchdown, and then Gibbs scored a second time on a 3-yard run after the Lions forced a Vikings three-and-out. That gave the Lions a nine-point lead.

While the Vikings made one last push — they kicked a field goal, and then had a chance with one final drive before Ifeatu Melifonwu intercepted Mullens for the fourth time on the day — the Lions held on to grab the six-point win.

Mullens finished throwing 22-of-36 for 411 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Ty Chandler led them on the ground with 17 yards on eight carries, and Justin Jefferson had 141 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Goff went 30-of-40 for 257 yards with a touchdown in the win for Detroit. Gibbs finished with 80 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and St. Brown had 106 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

