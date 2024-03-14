Lionel Messi's hamstring is 'bothering him' again, a worry for Inter Miami even in victory

Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami's Wednesday win over Nashville after 50 minutes due to what head coach Tata Martino called an "overload in his right hamstring."

Miami won the game, 3-0, to advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. Messi scored one goal and assisted another in a straightforward first half.

But he lasted only five minutes in the second half. "We tried to see if he could last a little longer," Martino said postgame. "But [the hamstring] was bothering him."

Martino framed the substitution as something of a precaution. He spoke about not wanting to "run any risks." But his language was ominous, because it mirrored the explanations he gave last fall as Messi struggled with the same hamstring, a periodically recurring issue throughout his career.

It first resurfaced last September, when Messi exited a World Cup qualifier a few minutes early. He then missed a second qualifier and an Inter Miami game at Atlanta United. He returned for an MLS match against Toronto FC, and all seemed well — until he left that game after 36 minutes.

Martino, at the time, first described the problem as “fatigue.” But he later added that the issue was “scar tissue.”

Martino and Inter Miami largely refrained from using the word "injury." But Messi ultimately missed part or all of eight games. His absence derailed Inter's season. And the worry, of course, is that the same injury could do so again.

Messi dealt with what appeared to be a separate adductor injury during a draining preseason tour that circumnavigated the globe. By the end of it, he admitted to being "a little bit tired." He was fit to start the MLS season, though, and brilliant as ever.

The hamstring discomfort seemed to re-emerge this month. In last week's CONCACAF Champions Cup first leg in Nashville, Messi was seen receiving treatment on the same leg that bothered him six days later.

الأسطورة خلال تلقيه العلاج من مجريات الشوط الأول. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/YuD0fW4Iir — Messi World (@M10GOAT) March 8, 2024

He sat out Sunday's MLS game against Montreal. The club described his absence as "rest."

He returned to the starting lineup Wednesday, but left with Inter Miami leading only 2-0.

Later in the match, with victory more or less assured, he was pictured laughing on the bench with Suarez.

But he is doubtful for Inter Miami's next game — in less than 72 hours, Saturday afternoon at D.C. United.

“I imagine that he won’t be available for Saturday’s game,” Martino said. “They will surely take [scans], and we will see how he progresses.”

Messi could then be questionable for two Argentina friendlies in the U.S. in late March. Inter Miami's next meaningful game will be in early April, a Champions Cup quarterfinal against either Monterrey or FC Cincinnati.