Lionel Messi returns, but too late: Inter Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention

Lionel Messi returned to his happy place on Saturday night, and like clockwork, the camera phones came out, and the Inter Miami fans bowed in reverence.

But relief and excitement were short-lived. After 35 largely uneventful minutes, and one FC Cincinnati goal, Miami was eliminated from MLS playoff contention.

And just like that, less than a month after Messi hype still raged, a half-season that started so promisingly fizzled out into disappointment. It had been deflated by Messi's mysterious injury. Miami had been climbing out of a pre-Messi hole, but with his status uncertain for four weeks, the climb slowed.

And finally, agonizingly, it halted for good on Saturday. In pouring rain, Messi sat on the bench. he entered a 0-0 game in the 55th minute, knowing he needed a goal to keep Miami's playoff hopes alive.

Instead, he floated two free kicks over the bar.

He drifted into and out of space, as he always does, but didn't look like his typically magical and sprightly self on the ball.

Inter Miami had struck the post three times in the first half, before Messi entered. They looked to accelerate when their captain entered, but instead, they sputtered — and Cincinnati broke the deadlock.

Álvaro Barreal off the rebound to give @fccincinnati the lead late against Inter Miami. pic.twitter.com/DpZEQ2O01H — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 8, 2023

Elsewhere around the league, Montreal and D.C. United won, officially ending Miami's playoff chase.

Messi will now travel to South America for two World Cup qualifiers with Argentina. He'll miss Miami's penultimate game of the season, and might as well sit out Miami's finale as well. He'll have two more November qualifiers, then a much-needed, long-awaited offseason to recuperate — and prepare to take MLS by storm again.