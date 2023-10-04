Lionel Messi not in lineup for Inter Miami's game at Chicago

Chicago Fire fans are in for disappointment.

Inter Miami released it lineup for Wednesday's game against Chicago without Lionel Messi.

Assuming he doesn't come of the bench, Messi will have missed five of Miami's last six games with what the team has described as muscle fatigue. Coach Gerardo Martino attributed the issue to "old scar tissue" when Messi missed a Sept. 22 game against Orlando City.

He left his only appearance in the six-game span in the 37th minute of a Sept. 20 game against Toronto FC. That was his only action of any kind since a Sept. 7 appearance with the Argentina national team in a victorious World Cup qualifier over Ecuador. He's since missed another World Cup qualifier against Boliva on Sept. 12.