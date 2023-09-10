Like Brett Favre, Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud's first NFL completion is to himself

It's a fun bit of trivia: Who was on the receiving end of Brett Favore's first NFL completion? The answer is Brett Favre.

If Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud turns out to be a star, you'll hear that trivia about him a few times too.

Stroud dropped back on the first play of his NFL career, and his pass was tipped in the air. In a heads-up move he ran forward and grabbed it. He didn't get any yards on the play, but it was a completion. His first NFL completion and his first NFL catch, all on the same play.

In the Atlanta Falcons' game, Desmond Ridder's first pass of the season was also completed to himself. It's an unusual play, and it happened twice in the first few minutes of the opening Sunday of the season.

Stroud was the second overall pick of the draft after an outstanding career at Ohio State. Houston made him their starter for Week 1, and they're hoping he holds that job for many years.

If he has the same career as Favre after the sharing that odd trivia answer with him, the Texans will be very happy.