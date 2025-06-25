National

Lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella: 'Tough young woman'

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
ASBURY PARK, N.J. — A lifeguard is in the hospital after she was impaled by an umbrella at a New Jersey beach on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The woman was found on the ground near the lifeguard stand with an umbrella stake that had pierced the front of her left shoulder and was sticking out the back of her arm by about 1 foot, Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy told ABC News.

She was being treated by her fellow lifeguards, Keddy said, and when the fire department officials arrived they took over and stabilized her. The fire department responders also cut the umbrella stake in the front and in the back to make the wound more manageable, he said.

Paramedics then responded and took the lifeguard to a hospital, Keddy said, adding she was conscious and alert the whole time.

"She's a tough young woman," the chief said.

The circumstances surrounding the impalement were not immediately clear, but Keddy said his advice to beachgoers is to always make sure umbrellas are placed securely in the sand and are carried with the point down.

