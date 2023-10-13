Lexi Thompson chasing historic PGA Tour cut at Shriners Children's Open

Lexi Thompson is trying to make this weekend in Las Vegas one to remember.

She's right on the cutline as she reaches the home stretch of her second round at the Shriners Children's Open.

If she makes it, she'll be the first woman to make a PGA cut since 1945, when Babe Didrikson Zaharias did it twice. Before Friday, she was the only woman to ever make the weekend at a PGA event.

Thompson sits at 1-under for the tournament with three holes to play and the projected cut is 2-under. She's put herself in position to possibly make the weekend with a strong second round, which included back-to-back birdies on holes 1 and 2 at TPC Summerlin.

Back-to-back birdies for @Lexi!



She moves to 2-under and one shot inside the cutline @ShrinersOpen. pic.twitter.com/Z8kR9bfPX1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 13, 2023

Thompson was invited to play this week as a sponsor's exemption. The move was made, in part, to add intrigue to the tournament.

"I think having Lexi in the field and on the broadcast, it's only going to bring more eyes to the broadcast, which will bring more eyes to the golfers who are here and the golfers' sponsors that are on their shirts and hats and bags," Shriners executive director Patrick Lindsey said, per Golf Magazine. Everyone should be looking at this from a very positive standpoint, because we're bringing more eyes to the players, Shriners, the city, the golf course, all of it."