LeBron James sitting out Lakers' final 2 preseason games as 'DNP – Old,' says JJ Redick

LeBron James' preseason is finished. The next time he takes the court for the Los Angeles Lakers will be for their regular season opener on Oct. 22 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James did not suit up for the Lakers' preseason matchup with the Phoenix Suns Thursday night. Lakers coach JJ Redick said his star was sitting out for rest. Or as he put it, "DNP — old. Taking it out of Pop's book."

Redick on LeBron: “DNP - Old. … Taking it out of Pop’s book” https://t.co/qWSBh0nBfa — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 18, 2024

For those who might not get the reference, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich once sat 36-year-old Tim Duncan during the 2012-13 season and gave the reason for him not playing as "DNP — Old." (However, even if the reference isn't familiar, isn't it easy to imagine Popovich saying that?)

James won't play the Lakers' preseason finale on Friday against the Golden State Warriors, either, as reported by TNT's Jared Greenberg. Why subject him to back-to-back games that don't count?

As I reported on @NBAonTNT - @KingJames preseason is done; he is not playing tonight and LeBron will not suit up tomorrow at Golden State. The Lakers are playing the long game, ensuring that LBJ is rested for his 22nd opening night on Tuesday. — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) October 18, 2024

The 39-year-old appeared in three games this preseason, averaging 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18.3 minutes per game. He shot 46.9% from the floor (and 57.1% from 3).

Sitting out the final two games of the preseason will give James a full week off before the Lakers' regular season opener. That will also tip off James' 22nd NBA season, tying new Hall of Famer Vince Carter for the most played in league history.