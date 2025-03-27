LeBron James scores tip-in buzzer-beater, saves 18-year double-digit scoring streak to snap Lakers' losing streak

LeBron James is inevitable.

The Los Angeles Lakers star saved his quietly legendary streak of double-digit scoring, then loudly won the game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday with a tip-in buzzer-beater off a Luka Dončić miss.

James entered the fourth quarter with only three points on 0-for-6 shooting from the field, but quickly scored eight points to preserve his streak. He went scoreless after that until the final play of the game, finishing with 13 points.

James has scored 10+ points in 1,283 straight games

James still hasn't scored fewer than 10 points in a game since Jan. 5 2007, a span of more than 18 years, meaning there are legal adults who haven't been alive the last time James didn't have two numbers in his scoring column. It is a health accomplishment as much as performance, as many of these streaks often die because a player was forced to leave early with an injury.

The second-longest streak belongs to Michael Jordan with 866.