LeBron James extends gratitude for 'love and prayers' after son Bronny's cardiac arrest

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to issue a direct statement thanking well-wishers on Thursday after his son, Bronny, collapsed due to cardiac arrest during a workout at USC. He also offered a positive update, writing the entire family is doing well.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," James wrote. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

Bronny, 18, was reportedly hospitalized Monday morning in a prompt response from the university's medical team and released from the intensive care unit in stable condition the next day.

James and his wife, Savannah, were mentioned in a statement released Tuesday, which asked for "respect and privacy." The statement also extended "deepest thanks" to USC medical and athletic staff on the their behalf.

This story will be updated with more information.