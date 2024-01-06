At least one dead, nearly two dozen injured after tour bus rolls over on upstate New York highway

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- At least one person is dead and nearly two dozen others injured after a tour bus traveling from Canada to New York City rolled over on a highway, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Interstate 87 between Lake George and Warrensburg in upstate New York, officials said.

One person was killed in the crash, a state official confirmed to ABC New York station WABC.

Approximately 22 people with various injuries were treated by emergency responders, including air medical services, according to Lake George EMS.

FlixBus, the bus operator, said one passenger had serious injuries and 10 other passengers and the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There were 23 people on board the bus, including the driver, FlixBus said.

The tour bus originated in Montreal and most of the passengers were Canadian, according to Warren County Administrator John Taflan. Most passengers are believed to be adults, he said.

FlixBus said the long-distance bus was traveling on its scheduled route from Montreal to midtown Manhattan when the crash occurred.

New York State Police are investigating the cause of the rollover, Taflan said.

FlixBus said it is working closely with authorities and its transport partner to "determine the exact circumstances of this accident."

"At all times, the safety of passengers and drivers is of the highest importance to FlixBus," the company said in a statement. "FlixBus is deeply shocked about what happened and sends its deepest condolences to the victim's relatives and friends and express its full support to the passengers and drivers affected by this accident."

I-87 southbound is closed between exits 23 and 22 due to the "serious crash," state police said.

"I join New Yorkers in praying for all involved in this horrific incident & am grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on social media.

ABC News' Amanda Maile and Matt Foster contributed to this report.

