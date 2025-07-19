At least 30 injured after car plows into crowd outside music venue in Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES) -- At least 30 people were injured after a car plowed through a crowd early Saturday in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident took place outside the music venue The Vermont, near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in east Los Angeles, at around 2:00 a.m. local time.

At least seven people are now in critical condition, six are in serious condition and more than a dozen were treated on site, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. In total 23 patients were transported.

Police said the driver was shot by a male after the crash. The driver's condition is unknown and the shooter is at large.

The crash occurred after an individual was removed from a nearby business, the Los Angeles Police Department said. That person then allegedly drove a vehicle into a crowd, according to police.

After the vehicle became disabled, bystanders in the crowd dragged the driver outside the car and began to physically assault them, according to police. At some point during the physical altercation, the driver was shot by a male who is still outstanding.

The motive for the crash is still under investigation, the LAPD said.

The suspect who shot the driver fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound from Vermont Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald, wearing a blue jersey, and possibly armed with a silver revolver, according to the LAPD.

Authorities said 124 fire personnel were assisting at the scene.

The crowd outside the music venue included clubgoers, valet attendants and food vendors from a nearby taco stand, according to the fire department.

"LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time," authorities said in an initial statement early Saturday morning.

The police department is investigating the cause and motive of the crash.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Saturday. "I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives."

She added, "The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning — a full investigation into what happened is underway."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

