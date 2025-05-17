At least 23 dead as storms batter states from the Heartland to the East Coast

ST. LOUIS — At least 23 people were reported dead across several states in an expansive outbreak of severe weather from the Heartland to the East Coast.

State officials reported 14 people were killed in Kentucky, seven in Missouri and two in Virginia.

Over 600,000 customers are without power across multiple states, stretching from Michigan to Tennessee.

Remnant storms from Friday's severe weather outbreak are continuing into Saturday morning.

At least 26 tornadoes were reported from Friday's storms in Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois and one from New Jersey.

Softball-sized hail was reported in Barlow, Kentucky, and near Sullivan, Indiana, with greater than tennis-ball-size hail reported locally from Texas to Ohio.

In total, 15 states have reported storm damage from hail, winds and tornadoes from Missouri up to Michigan and out to New Jersey as severe storms continue tracking through the East-Central United States from Arkansas to Virginia.

Strong thunderstorms continued across portions of South early Saturday morning, stretching from Arkansas to the Carolinas.

Quarter-size hail, as well as downed trees and roof damage have already been reported with these storms.

For the Northeast, the highest threat is centered over portions of upstate New York, western Massachusetts, most of Vermont and western New Hampshire, including Burlington, Vermont; Springfield, Massachusetts; and Albany, New York, with the primary risks being damaging winds and large hail and a few isolated tornadoes also possible.

For the South-Central Plains, the highest threat is centered over portions of central Texas that includes Dallas and Arlington, Texas.

A larger but lesser threat also exists for other areas of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas and includes Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Wichita, Kansas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.