At least 2 students wounded in shooting at suburban Denver high school, sheriff says

DENVER — (AP) — At least two students have been wounded in a shooting at a suburban Denver high school, authorities said Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the students were injured in a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, about 30 miles west of Denver, and taken to the hospital. No other details about the shooting have been released.

