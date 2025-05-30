At least 1 dead, multiple people injured as severe weather hits Kentucky: Sheriff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky — At least one person is dead and multiple people have been injured as severe weather swept through Kentucky on Friday, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a fatality and multiple injuries, with "severe damage" throughout the county.

A possible tornado was reported in Washington County on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media, adding that the "level of severe weather was unexpected."

"We also expect to see additional storms today with Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky facing a risk of more severe weather. Please be alert this morning and stay safe," Beshear added.

Severe storms are possible from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic on Friday, with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes possible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

