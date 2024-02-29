At least 1 dead and several others injured in Orlando shooting

At least one person is dead and several others have been injured following a shooting in Orlando, Florida, police said.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers from the Orlando Police Department responded to the area of Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando in reference to several shots fired and, upon arrival, located multiple victims, including one dead.

"We are working to identify all victims and their conditions," Orlando police said. "This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information we will make that available."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

