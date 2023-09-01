National

Last-second field goal gives Minnesota a 13-10 win over Nebraska in Matt Rhule's debut

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
The first game of Matt Rhule’s tenure at Nebraska looked very familiar.

Minnesota’s Dragan Kasich hit a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give the Gophers a 13-10 season-opening win over the Huskers. The field goal was set up by Nebraska’s fourth turnover of the game when quarterback Jeff Sims was picked off by Tyler Nubin with 56 seconds to go.

Simply put, Minnesota escaped. The Gophers were dreadful for most of the game. Especially on offense. But many of the same mistakes that plagued Nebraska in recent seasons reared their head again on Thursday night.

