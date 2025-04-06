Lakers dominate Thunder 126-99 behind Luka Dončić's massive first half

As the NBA regular season winds down, the Oklahoma City Thunder are holding strong with the best record, looking like the top team in the league. But not on Sunday.

Just a game removed from falling short in the quest for 70 wins, the Thunder fell at home after a dominant Los Angeles Lakers performance. The Lakers earned the 126-99 win after taking a big double-digit lead in the first half, and never looking back.

After a relatively tight first quarter, the Lakers started to run away with it in the second frame, pulling ahead by as many as 29 points. The 78-56 scoreline at halftime marked the most points that the Thunder have allowed in a half this season.

L.A.'s massive lead was buoyed by a stellar half from Luka Dončić, who finished with 22 first-half points, including five three-pointers. The Lakers combined for 15 first-half three-pointers in total — tied for most in a half in franchise history — with Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent pitching in three triples each in the half.

LAKERS MAKE 15 1st-HALF THREES 🤯🔥



Tied for the most in a half in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/mXnmkjOQIb — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2025

That domination continued through the second half, as the Lakers kept the Thunder at arm's length. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his MVP campaign with a 26-point performance, but went scoreless towards the end of the game. He and the rest of the Thunder struggled to cut into the deficit, even as the Lakers gave up 15 turnovers.

The Lakers' big win was buoyed by strong bench performances from Finney-Smith and Vincent, and a second-half surge from LeBron James, who finished with 19 points. But it was Dončić's magic that really stood out: Even a bloody lip partway through the second half couldn't stop Dončić, who finished with 30 points after putting up some wild shots.

Luka hangs & spins it off the glass 😮‍💨



Up to 30 PTS on NBA TV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hfnglFj7zd — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2025

And to cap it all off, Bronny James got a three-pointer in the final minute of the game. All-in-all, a great game for Los Angeles.

While the Thunder, at 64-14, have a playoff bye pretty much locked up, wins like these are key for the Lakers at this point in the season. L.A. currently sits third in the Western Conference, holding a 48-30 record with Sunday's win.

But the middle of the West is incredibly tight right now: Five other teams are within one or two wins of the Lakers, with all of those teams also clinching postseason berths. With four regular season games left, the Lakers will need to continue to have big wins in order to secure a better spot in the playoff bracket.