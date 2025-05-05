LA Galaxy continue winless rut, PRO refs reveal thoughts on VAR + EA FC curse coming for Lamine Yamal?

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the LA Galaxy’s latest loss which still leaves them winless this MLS season. What is going on with the Galaxy and who is to blame for their abysmal form? The boys also break down Inter Miami’s bounce back win as well as this MLS season’s surprise team so far.

Christian and Alexis then bring on Professional Referee Organization referees Natalie Simon and Alyssa Nichols to chat why they became refs and how VAR helps or hurts their jobs.

Later, Christian and Alexis then react to the latest news around soccer in another edition of Rápido Reactions including Harry Kane's first trophy, Trent Alexander-Arnold's awkward goodbye & EA FC's newest cover athlete.

(7:00) - LA Galaxy continue winless rut

(13:30) - Inter Miami def. NY Red Bulls 4-1

(22:15) - Biggest surprise of MLS season?

(27:45) - PRO referees Natalie Simon and Alyssa Nichols join the show

(1:07:30) - Rápido Reactions: Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold & more

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

