Kyrie Irving hits wild left-handed floater at the buzzer to lift Mavericks past Nuggets

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Kyrie Irving Nikola Jokic Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) chases the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

Kyrie Irving called game on Sunday afternoon.

Irving hit a wild left-handed floater from the free throw line at the buzzer to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 107-105 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Naturally, that sparked a huge celebration at the American Airline Center.

The bucket came after Mavericks star Luka Donċić tied the game up with a deep 3-pointer from well behind the arc in the middle of the floor.

Donċić led the Mavericks with 37 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win. Irving finished with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

