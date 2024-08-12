Knicks-Celtics highlights NBA's Opening Night slate for 2024-25 season: Report

It'll be the New York Knicks that get the pleasure of watching the Boston Celtics get their NBA Championship rings on opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the regular season kicks off on October 22, when the defending champions will host the Knicks in Boston. That game will be on TNT, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers.

Another notable NBA opener will take place on October 23. Charania reports that the new-look Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN. Also on October 23, the Los Angeles Clippers will play their first ever game in the new Intuit Dome as they host the Phoenix Suns.

Some other notable matchups include Klay Thompson's first game facing his old team, as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors on November 12, per Charania. The Celtics and Mavericks are also set to face off on Jan. 25 in Dallas and Feb. 6 in Boston.

The news comes just a few days after we learned which teams will be playing on Christmas Day.