Kirk Cousins, still with Atlanta, shows up for first day of Falcons' workouts

Kirk Cousins presumably wouldn't be thrilled to be a backup on the Atlanta Falcons this season. He might not have much choice.

Cousins showed up to the first day of the Falcons' offseason workouts on Tuesday, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. That was in doubt, after the Falcons kept Cousins on the roster this offseason but stated clearly that Michael Penix Jr. was their starter.

Cousins could still be traded, particularly depending on what happens in this week's draft, and Cousins showing up Tuesday could be a way to not agitate the situation. He also doesn't have too much leverage.

The Falcons paid Cousins a $10 million roster bonus a few days into the league year, which was a surprising move. Cousins hasn't been traded and at this point it's not a sure thing he will be.

ESPN.com reported that the Falcons are discussing a Cousins trade and are asking teams to pay $20 million of the $37.5 million remaining in guaranteed money on his deal. If a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers is desperate after the draft, perhaps they could pay up for Cousins. The Falcons signed backup quarterback Easton Stick this week, which gives them an option to back up Penix if Cousins is moved.

But the Falcons would need at least one team desperate at quarterback following the draft, and also willing to pay a price that would make it worth it for Atlanta to trade a reliable veteran backup it has already sunk a lot of money into.

The Cousins saga isn't over. But Cousins showed up to workouts. We'll see if his strategy changes if he's not traded soon.