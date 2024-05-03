Kicker rankings for fantasy football 2024

A day may come (or rather, a season) when Justin Tucker won't be the top-ranked fantasy football kicker.

It is not this day (or rather, season).

No, the GOAT kicker remains at the top, still getting it done for the Ravens at just 34 years old.

Over the past few seasons, there have been some splintering across the fantasy community, with some wanting to ban the kicker positions while others wanting to keep it.

Tucker will likely keep hitting 50+ yard field goals with ease while that debate rages on.

Are you making sure you draft a top kicker for 2024 fantasy football?