Khris Middleton will reportedly miss Bucks' season opener against 76ers

Khris Middleton will reportedly miss the Milwaukee Bucks' season opener on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Middleton underwent a pair of ankle surgeries — arthroscopic clean-ups — in the offseason.

"Day-to-day and we'll know as [him returning] gets closer," Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said on Saturday "Each day he doesn't do anything obviously we get a little more concerned for sure."

The team was hopeful the three-time All-Star forward would be ready for the start of the season, but considering his value to the Bucks — 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season — they are taking a cautious approach to his rehab.

"We're not gonna just say 'all right,'" Rivers said. "If he doesn't go [opening night] then we'll wait 'til the next one. I'm really not concerned. It's a long season. Do I think he'll play in Game 1? I'm hoping. Still pretty positive there. If he doesn't, does it ruin my year? No. I think he'll be healthy soon and we'll have him a lot. So I'm not that concerned by it."