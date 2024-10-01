Kentucky sheriff accused of fatally shooting judge retires

NEW YORK — The Kentucky sheriff accused of fatally shooting a judge in his chambers is retiring, according to a letter from the murder suspect's attorney.

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines, 43, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, who authorities said was gunned down inside his chambers in the Letcher County Courthouse on Sept. 19.

Stines "has made the difficult decision" to retire on Monday, attorneys Jeremy Bartley and Kerri Bartley stated in a letter addressed to S. Travis Mayo, deputy counsel at the Kentucky governor's office.

"This decision is made, not as a result of any ultimatum or in any way as a concession to any allegations made by the Commonwealth of Kentucky," the letter stated. "Rather, Sheriff Stines has made this decision to allow for a successor to continue to protect his beloved constituents while he addresses the legal process ahead of him."

Stines pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge during his first court appearance last week.

There was no discussion of a bond during the hearing, Lexington ABC affiliate WTVQ-TV reported.

He is expected back in court on Tuesday.

Stines could face the death penalty if convicted, according to a special judge appointed to preside over the case.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had previously called on Stines to resign in the wake of the incident by Sept. 27. If not, Beshear said there is a "removal process" he can start.

"Every Kentucky county needs an active and working sheriff," Beshear said at an unrelated press briefing last week. "Right now, Letcher County doesn't have an active and a working sheriff."

Mullins was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a 911 caller reported shots being fired inside the courthouse, and Stines was taken into custody without incident at the courthouse, police said.

The shooting allegedly occurred "following an argument inside the courthouse," according to Kentucky State Police, and investigators are still searching for a motive.

The two had had lunch together the day of the shooting, Letcher County Circuit Clerk Mike Watts told WTVQ.

Days before the shooting, Stines was deposed in a lawsuit, which alleged he had failed to investigate one of his deputies who sexually abused a woman in Mullins' chambers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.