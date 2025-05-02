Katie Ledecky outraces Summer McIntosh with best 400-meter time in 9 years

Katie Ledecky is having quite the week in Fort Lauderdale.

A day after posting the second fastest women's 1500-meter time in history, the nine-time Olympic gold medalist posted her best swim in nine years in the 400-meter freestyle, a 3:56.81 at a Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale. It was her first major appearances since the Olympics in Paris last year.

Significantly, she did it with a comeback win over Summer McIntosh in the final, overtaking the Canadian who broke out in Paris on the final lap.

Ledecky's time is a new American record, the seventh-best time in history and her second-best ever, behind only the 3:56.46, the one-time world record that won her the gold medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It was an accomplishment she didn't see coming, via NBC Sports:

"I don't know if I ever thought I was going to be 3:56 again," Ledecky said on Peacock.

Thursday's race was a partial rematch in one of the more disappointing events in Ledecky's Paris program. Ledecky took bronze and McIntosh took silver in the 400-meter behind gold medal winner Ariarne Titmus, who led from wire to wire. Ledecky's time on Thursday would have won the gold medal in Paris (Titmus swam a 3:57.49), though that was a different pool, with different conditions.

Titmus, the world-record holder in the event, has said she will sit out all major events this year, setting up a clash between Ledecky and McIntosh at the world championships in Singapore later this year.

With wins in the 1500-meter and 400-meter freestyle already in hand, Ledecky is set to compete in both the 200-meter freestyle and 400-meter individual medley on Friday. Neither events are a specialty for her, though she still has the 800-meter freestyle remaining on the program.