Julius Randle reportedly expected to return to Timberwolves' lineup on Sunday vs. Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves have lost six of their past eight games, but could get a boost on Sunday with Julius Randle expected to return to their lineup.

Randle, who has missed the T-Wolves' past 13 games with a groin injury, is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report for Sunday but intends to play on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes reports.

Minnesota's recent struggles have dropped the team to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings at 32-29, just behind the Sacramento Kings and tied with the Dallas Mavericks among the four teams currently set for the NBA play-in tournament.

However, six of the T-Wolves' most recent games have been against top contenders including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, and is shooting 32% on 3-pointers in 48 games in his first season with Minnesota after being part of a trade package in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns going to the New York Knicks. Since suffering his groin strain on Jan. 30, the T-Wolves have gone 5-8.

Minnesota will also have Anthony Edwards back for Sunday's matchup after he served a one-game suspension for drawing his 16th technical foul of the season. Without Edwards, the T-Wolves lost on Friday to the Utah Jazz, 117-116. Edwards is also listed as questionable on the T-Wolves' injury report with right calf soreness.

However, Rudy Gobert will miss his seventh consecutive game with a lower back injury.