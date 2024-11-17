National

Julius Randle drills wild buzzer-beater to lift Timberwolves past Suns

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves v Sacramento Kings SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Julius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 24, 2024 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Julius Randle wasn't going to let this game go to overtime.

Instead, the Minnesota Timberwolves forward sent Josh Okogie down to his back and drilled a buzzer-beater that sent the Target Center into a frenzy.

Randle hit a perfect 3-pointer right as time expired on Sunday afternoon to lift the Timberwolves to a 120-117 win over the Phoenix Suns in Minneapolis.

He finished with a team-high 35 points and seven assists in the win. His final bucket was his fifth made 3-pointer of the afternoon.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!