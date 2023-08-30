Judge finds defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick not competent to stand trial for sexual assault

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts judge ruled that defrocked Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial in a sex abuse case.

He was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago.

Dedham District Court Judge Paul McCallum dismissed the case against McCarrick in a Wednesday hearing.

Dr. Kerry Nelligan, a forensic psychologist, testified that McCarrick has dementia and suffers significant cognitive deficits.

Nelligan said McCarrick had an "inability to learn and retain information."

