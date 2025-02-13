Judge blocks Trump order on transgender youth care: ACLU

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order restricting gender-affirming care for transgender people under the age of 19, according to the civil liberties groups behind the legal challenge to the order.

Trump's order aimed to withhold federal funding to medical institutions that provide such care -- including puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and surgeries -- calling on the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to "take all appropriate actions to end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children." The executive order does not appear to restrict these procedures for non-transgender people under 19.

Transgender young adults and families with transgender youth filed a legal challenge in early February against the order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

