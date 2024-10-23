Journalist targeted in alleged murder plot: 'I've been given a second life'

NEW YORK — A New York-based Iranian journalist who was the target of an alleged failed assassination attempt that federal prosecutors say involved an Iranian general said she has "been given a second life."

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brig. Gen. Ruhollah Bazghandi in connection with the alleged murder plot against Masih Alinejad, a prolific journalist and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian government, in particular the status of women's rights.

The charges name Bazghandi and six other Iranian operatives who federal prosecutors said plotted to kill Alinejad.

In response to the charges, Alinejad said it was a "beautiful day" in a statement on X on Tuesday while posting a video of herself riding a bicycle, smiling, and saying, "I love my life."

Asked by ABC News' Diane Macedo about the joyful video during an interview on ABC News Live on Wednesday, Alinejad said, "I've been given a second life. That doesn't mean I'm going to stay forever, but it is a beautiful day for me and I have to celebrate it because, look, the Iranian regime actually showed that how far they can go."

"When I read the details, I was like, 'Wow, the high-ranking member of Revolutionary Guards actually were in charge to kill me?'"

Alinejad said she met with members of the FBI and the Department of Justice about the case.

"When they named Ruhollah Bazghandi, I was screaming out of joy because it is beautiful," she said. "You have to be a woman from Iran, from the Middle East, to understand when a killer [gets stopped], how it feels."

"I smiled. But at the same time, I am very sad because I know that this is happening to my women inside Iran," she continued. "They are facing the same killers every day."

Alinejad, 48, fled Iran in 2009 in the aftermath of the country's disputed presidential elections. Her 2018 memoir, "The Wind in My Hair," detailed how she helped spark an online movement against the compulsory hijab as the founder of the My Stealthy Freedom campaign.

Alinejad, who lives in exile in New York City, said she has moved 21 times between safe houses in the past three years, following an alleged Iranian plot to lure and kidnap her in 2021.

Since at least July 2022, the Bazghandi network sought to assassinate Alinejad, as directed by individuals in Iran, according to the federal indictment, which was released on Tuesday.

The indictment details how the network of operatives surveilled Alinejad and quotes them talking about her in July 2022.

"I'm close to the place now brother I'm getting even closer," the indictment quotes one operative as saying.

In response, another said, according to the indictment, "OK my brother dear don't let her out of your sight. Let's not delay it my brother dear."

The operative -- Khalid Mehdiyev -- was disrupted when he was arrested near the victim's home on July 28, 2022, while in possession of an assault rifle, along with 66 rounds of ammunition, approximately $1,100 in cash, and a black ski mask, according to the indictment.

The operatives were members of an Eastern European crime group allegedly contracted by the Bazghandi network to kill Alinejad, according to the indictment.

"The Islamic Republic hired criminals to do their dirty job on U.S. soil to get away with it, to get away from accountability," Alinejad said. "But now, the law enforcement actually found the high-ranking members of the Revolutionary Guards that were behind this assassination plot."

"I'm not carrying weapons. I'm only 45 kilos. But they were trying to kill me," she said.

Tehran has not responded to the recent charges.

The FBI released a wanted poster for Bazghandi, who is based in Iran and is being sought on charges including murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement Tuesday that the indictment "exposes the full extent of Iran's plot to silence an American journalist for criticizing the Iranian regime" and that the FBI will "work with our partners here and abroad to hold accountable those who target Americans."

