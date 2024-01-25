Joliet Police arrest girlfriend of shooting suspect, alleging obstruction of justice

JOLIET, Ill. — Police in Joliet, Illinois, arrested Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, 21, who they identified as the girlfriend of shooting suspect Romeo Nance, for obstructing justice.

Police said she made statements to detectives on Jan. 22 to "prevent the apprehension of the suspect and obstruct this investigation."

Nance, 23, was identified by police earlier this week as the suspect in shootings at several locations in Joliet. Eight people were killed and nine shot over two days in what authorities have called a "reign of terror."

Nance died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside of a gas station in Natalia, Texas, after a police standoff, officials said.

Cleveland-Singleton, of Joliet, was located and questioned by police in the evening on Jan. 22, according to a news release.

"Following questioning of Cleveland-Singleton, Detectives believed that she made statements in order to prevent the apprehension of the suspect and obstruct this investigation," the statement said.

The Will County State's Attorney Office approved one count of obstructing justice, police said.

She was arrested, processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, law enforcement said.

