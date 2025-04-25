Jimmy Butler avoids fracture, but Game 3 availability reportedly in jeopardy with deep glute muscle contusion

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly avoided a worst-case scenario with Jimmy Butler, but they still might have to prepare for a Game 3 against the Houston Rockets without him.

The six-time All-Star has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and is in serious jeopardy of missing the Warriors' game on Saturday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Fortunately, his MRI showed no fracture or structural damage.

Golden State's Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in serious jeopardy, league sources tell ESPN. This is best case because MRI showed Butler avoided any fracture or structural damage. pic.twitter.com/nTEjv4QKp7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 25, 2025

