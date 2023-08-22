Jim Harbaugh suspended by Michigan, expectations for Notre Dame & Missouri's big swing on high school NIL money

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde make sense of the University of Michigan’s decision to levy a 3-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh after the NCAA abstained from doing so just last week.

The self-imposed suspension on Jim Harbaugh will only limit him to the first three games of the 2023 season. Jim Harbaugh will be back on field for Rutgers in Week 4 as Michigan decided to handle the allegations against their head coach in-house. The guys discuss how relevant recruiting violations will be in the future as they don’t seem to impact key programs and coaches that immensely.

Notre Dame has the most exciting matchup for Week 0 in college football, so Dan & Pat discuss the state of the Fighting Irish program and how Marcus Freeman will do in year two. The coach is winning his players over but Notre Dame fans are hoping he can win more games on the field than in 2022, and the guys suggest that Brian Kelly was taken for granted at Notre Dame because of his prickly attitude.

Big schools are starting to name their starters at quarterback this week. Georgia has stated that Carson Beck will be leading the team in Week 1, while Ohio State and Alabama both have battles that have yet to be decided. Pat & Dan explain how Ryan Day and Nick Saban are taking very different approaches to the college football preseason.

Missouri has made waves this past week with recruiting, both on the field and in the living room of every high school athlete. The University of Missouri was able to land 5-star Williams Nwaneri to play defensive end, wile the state of Missouri enacted a new law where high school athletes who commit to play at an in-state college will be eligible to receive NIL money before going to college.

Lastly, in news of the weird, raccoons and otters are running amok, monster hunters are headed to Loch Ness & the top 15 schools for agriculture were released.

1:00 Jim Harbaugh will be suspended for 3 games by Michigan

16:10 Expectations for Notre Dame this season

30:46 Georgia has named Carson Beck the game 1 starter

32:12 Ohio State’s QB battle could carry into the season

33:26 Alabama’s uncertain QB room

37:12 Iowa’s Van Halen coverband, Van Hayden

42:22 The state of Missouri is making big recruiting moves

53:00 Raccoons are causing big problems in Germany

55:24 Otters have struck again after biting an actress

57:00 The hunt for the Loch Ness Monster

1:00:45 The top 15 agricultural schools in the US

