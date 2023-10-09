Jets give game ball to Nathaniel Hackett after beating his former Broncos

Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos was sweet for the New York Jets — for none more so than Nathaniel Hackett.

Before kickoff, tight end C.J. Uzomah dedicated the game to Hackett in a fiery pregame speech. The the Jets delivered with a 31-21 win over the Broncos team that fired Hackett as their head coach last year before he finished his first year on the job.

Now he's the offensive coordinator for the Jets. And he's the recipient of the game ball from Sunday's win. Head coach Robert Saleh delivered the good news to Hackett in the postgame locker room.

“I got one game ball…Hack!!” pic.twitter.com/ugW4xjXgms — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2023

"How about offense — 234 yards rushing — 177 from Breece [Hall]," Saleh said in his postgame speech. "There's a lot of good things we can talk about in regards to these stats. But I've got one game ball. Hack!"

Hack, of course, is Hackett. And he beamed as Saleh handed him the game ball.

Hackett was the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism during his time in Denver. Much of it was warranted due to his glaring game management struggles alongside a historically bad Broncos offense in 2022. But months after his exit, Sean Payton poured a healthy dose of salt into the wound.

His successor as Broncos' head coach, Payton took a pointed barb a Hackett over the summer.

"It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL," Payton said of Hackett in July.

That seems unnecessary. And it put a red circle on the calendar in New York for Sunday's visit to Denver. The Jets won, and to the victor went the spoils. Included in those spoils was Hackett taking particular pleasure in Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson getting sacked and turning the ball over for a defensive Jets touchdown that iced New York's win.

QUINCY WILLIAMS LOOKS A LOT LIKE HIM.#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/YSy4Q03PXi — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

Wilson and Hackett both joined the Broncos for their disastrous 2022 campaign and shared the blame for the disappointment that ensued. Hackett took particular notice of Wilson's turnover on Sunday after receiving the game ball.

"Just want you to know that it's an honor to be with you guys," Hackett said. "Watching that defense go out there, sack him, get turnovers. It's absolutely beautiful."

Hackett wasn't the only one taking a victory lap Sunday.

Jets social media responded by trolling Payton, who accused the Jets this summer of "trying to win the offseason."

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

Hall, meanwhile, stood up for his coaching staff and took his own shot at Payton while speaking with reporters.

"Better coach with the better team won."