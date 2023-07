The New York Jets and All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract, NFL Network reports.

The deal includes $66 million in guarantees. It makes him the second-highest defensive tackle in football behind Aaron Donald.

Williams, 25, made his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2022 after tallying 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 55 tackles (12 for loss), four passes defended and two forced fumbles.