Jan. 6 suspect who fled police used chemical spray on officers at Capitol, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON — Jan. 6 defendant Gregory Yetman, who turned himself in to authorities Friday after a major police manhunt in New Jersey, allegedly deployed chemical spray at officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to charging documents unsealed Monday by the Justice Department.

Yetman's arrest affidavit reveals investigators had been looking into his actions at the Capitol dating back to a week and a half after Jan. 6, 2021 -- when the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division received information that he had admitted to being at the riot in a series of Facebook posts.

FBI agents interviewed him on Jan. 22, 2021, when he denied being part of any violence and stated anyone who entered the building or assaulted officers "should be prosecuted," according to the affidavit.

However, prosecutors say they later gathered information that Yetman was among the scores of rioters who engaged in assaults against police -- specifically using an MK-46H chemical spray canister against a line of officers trying to protect the building, the affidavit says.

Prosecutors include numerous photos they say show Yetman's movements outside of the building leading up to him allegedly deploying the spray at officers on the West Front of the Capitol. They say Yetman picked up the canister just seconds after another rioter had set it down on the ground and walked away from it.

They allege Yetman sprayed officers for "approximately 12-14 seconds" as they were trying to fend off repeated assaults by other members of the pro-Donald Trump mob.

Yetman has not entered a plea to the charges and doesn't have an attorney listed for him yet, according to court records.

Yetman, 47, is charged with several offenses from the Capitol insurrection, some felonies, including assaulting officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Yetman on Nov. 6, and officials were looking for him in the area of Helmetta, a borough in Middlesex County, law enforcement officials said last week.

He surrendered to police in Monroe Township on Friday, officials said.

