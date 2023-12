Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback's right leg got bent awkwardly on a tackle. He slammed his helmet to the turf immediately after the injury and was helped off the field by trainers into the Jacksonville locker room

Trevor Lawrence is hurt bad and he knows it. pic.twitter.com/aKjRL0oajh — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) December 5, 2023

This post will be updated when more information is available.