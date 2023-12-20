Ja Morant shines in return, Zion disappoints & the Clippers are rolling | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Vincent Goodwill talks about Ja Morant's big performance in New Orleans on the night he returned from a 25-game suspension. There's still work left to be done before anyone will trust that Ja has put his issues behind him for good, but the Memphis Grizzlies guard showed why he's such a dynamic basketball talent against the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson, who was battling an illness during the game, once again disappointed on a national TV broadcast and it might be time to wonder if he can find some more consistency when the games become more important.

Back to Ja Morant for a moment, Producer John doesn’t love that Ja yelled “I keep receipts” while running back to the Grizzlies’ locker room after the game and the conversation riles up Vinnie, who thinks Ja is still pointing the blame in the wrong direction.

Finally, Vince and John talk about an actual good basketball team: The Los Angeles Clippers. Since James Harden got in shape and acclimated himself to their system, the Clippers have turned into one of the best teams in the league. They’ve won 8 straight and load management seems to be a thing of the past for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (at least while they angle for new contracts). Could Harden actually be the thing that keeps them healthy and fresh come playoff time?

