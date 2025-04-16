Ja Morant limps out of Grizzlies-Warriors play-in game after rolling ankle

Ja Morant has exited Tuesday's play-in game, just as the Memphis Grizzlies were on the verge of erasing a double-digit Golden State Warriors lead.

The Grizzlies star fell awkwardly on the foot of Warriors guard Buddy Hield on an and-1 in the third quarter and badly rolled his ankle. He remained in the game to shoot his free throw — not doing so would have prevented him from re-entering the game — but he was limping and grimacing in pain.

Memphis immediately committed a foul to stop play and take him out after he made the free throw.

Ja Morant rolls his ankle on this play — Hope he is OK. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/UeDyUtl7fV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2025

Ja was able to come back to the floor and knock down a free throw before heading to the bench with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/kE3C7wUe3D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2025

This article will be updated with more information.