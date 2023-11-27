J.A. Adande on the Lakers, the end of the superteam era & CP3 vs. Scott Foster

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Legendary Los Angeles native and columnist J.A. Adande joins Vincent Goodwill for a conversation about the relationship between NBA players and referees, the surprisingly fun in-season tournament and the worrying signs from this year’s Lakers team.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, J.A. Adande joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about the Los Angeles Lakers and everything else going on around the NBA.

First, the guys discuss the chilly relationship between Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul and NBA referee Scott Foster. J.A. finds a comparable situation from the NBA’s history that could provide a path for the league to deal with this current situation, while Vince says that Chris Paul needs to avoid Foster.

The NBA In-Season Tournament has been surprisingly fun, and it’s about to get even better! There’s one more night of group play before we move on to the single-elimination games in the quarter finals, so Vince and J.A. talk about how the project has already been a success in year one and what we’ve learned from it.

In the middle of that conversation, Ja Morant’s name comes up. That leads to a conversation about Josh Giddy, Gilbert Arenas and NBA players not understanding the repercussions of using social media to document their lives.

Finally, we get to the Lakers. J.A. has already given up on Anthony Davis taking over for LeBron James as the #1 option on the team, but now he’s starting to wonder if these kinds of super teams are relics from a past era. Vince is simply wondering how the Lakers, or anyone, is going to stop Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

