Israel-Gaza conflict as seen in photos

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more in an attack that was likened to 9/11. The assault came one day after the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, in which a coalition of Arab states attacked Israel.

Israel declared a "state of war" with air retaliatory strikes, and ordered a blockade on the Gaza Strip, which is located between Egypt and Israel and is home to more than 2 million Palestinians. Hamas launched the attack from Gaza, which it has governed since 2006.

“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday. "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly."

More than 700 Israeli civilians, including over 250 people attending a music festival, and members of the military were killed by the Palestinian militant group, with another 2,150 wounded, as confirmed by Israeli officials Monday. Almost 600 people have been killed on the Gaza Strip from Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

At least nine U.S. citizens are among those killed, a National Security Council spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.

Tanks and drones were deployed to guard breaches in the border fence between Israel and Palestine to prevent new incursions, the Associated Press reported.

“Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza, and the military summoned 300,000 reservists — a massive mobilization in a short time,” the AP said.

Reuters reported Monday that Israel's military sent phone messages warning Palestinians to leave some areas of Gaza after Saturday's deadly Hamas raid, but many did not know where to go.

"Where should we go? Where should we go?" Mohammad Brais, 55, told the new service.

Brais fled his home and sought shelter at his shop — only for that to get hit in one of the hundreds of air and artillery strikes already pounding Gaza.