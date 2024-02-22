Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games by NBA for pre-game altercation with Drew Eubanks

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will be suspended three games for a pre-game altercation with Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Stewart's suspension will begin Thursday night with the Pistons' game against the Indiana Pacers. He will also sit out their games against Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

Stewart will be eligible to return to the lineup for the Feb. 27 game against the Chicago Bulls.

Stewart punched Eubanks in the face during an altercation in the back tunnels of Footprint Center on Feb. 14 and was he later arrested for assault. The two were reportedly chest-to-chest when Stewart took a swing that connected with Eubanks' mouth.

This story will be updated.